BC Hydro plans three water releases into Ash River in August

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows from Elsie Dam down the Ash River to assist with steelhead passage at Dickson and Lanterman Falls. This is an annual event.

Over a three-day period, done three different times in August, BC Hydro will increase water released into the Ash River to 9 cubic metres per second ( m3/s) before dropping back down to the minimum 3.5 m3/s flow. These migration flows are scheduled for Aug. 16-18, Aug. 23-25, and Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. The flow rates mimic a small storm event and provide additional water flow for steelhead to move past and upstream of natural river obstacles.

“In advance of the pulse flows, we will place public safety signage immediately below Elsie Dam to Dickson Lake, and the outlet of the lake advising people of the dates and the change in river flows,” explained BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers.

“The highest public safety risk will be the late afternoon on Aug. 16, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30 when we almost triple the river flow from 3.5 m3/s to 9 m3/s over the lapse of a few hours. It’s not a lot of water in the grand scheme of things, but it could get people in trouble if they are in the river. Please be cautious.”

Since 2004, as a result of the Ash River Water Use Plan, BC Hydro has provided a summer release of short-duration pulses of water with the goal of getting steelhead into Dickson Lake. Water released below the dam is not used for power generation.

