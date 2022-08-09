BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows of water from Elsie Lake Dam to assist steelhead migration down the Ash River. The first pulse will take place starting Aug. 16, 2022. (BC HYDRO PHOTO)

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows of water from Elsie Lake Dam to assist steelhead migration down the Ash River. The first pulse will take place starting Aug. 16, 2022. (BC HYDRO PHOTO)

BC Hydro plans three water releases into Ash River in August

‘Pulse flows’ from Elsie Lake dam to assist steelhead migration

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows from Elsie Dam down the Ash River to assist with steelhead passage at Dickson and Lanterman Falls. This is an annual event.

Over a three-day period, done three different times in August, BC Hydro will increase water released into the Ash River to 9 cubic metres per second ( m3/s) before dropping back down to the minimum 3.5 m3/s flow. These migration flows are scheduled for Aug. 16-18, Aug. 23-25, and Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. The flow rates mimic a small storm event and provide additional water flow for steelhead to move past and upstream of natural river obstacles.

“In advance of the pulse flows, we will place public safety signage immediately below Elsie Dam to Dickson Lake, and the outlet of the lake advising people of the dates and the change in river flows,” explained BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers.

“The highest public safety risk will be the late afternoon on Aug. 16, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30 when we almost triple the river flow from 3.5 m3/s to 9 m3/s over the lapse of a few hours. It’s not a lot of water in the grand scheme of things, but it could get people in trouble if they are in the river. Please be cautious.”

Since 2004, as a result of the Ash River Water Use Plan, BC Hydro has provided a summer release of short-duration pulses of water with the goal of getting steelhead into Dickson Lake. Water released below the dam is not used for power generation.

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBCHydrofishingPort Alberni

Previous story
Facebook fails to get $50M lawsuit by accused B.C. fraudster dismissed by court
Next story
Thieves smash their way out of Nanaimo auto repair centre to steal two vehicles

Just Posted

BC Hydro will be releasing three pulse flows of water from Elsie Lake Dam to assist steelhead migration down the Ash River. The first pulse will take place starting Aug. 16, 2022. (BC HYDRO PHOTO)
BC Hydro plans three water releases into Ash River in August

The Island Corridor Foundation wants to restore train service to Vancouver Island. (Scott Stanfield photo)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board supports return of rail

British Columbia NDP leadership candidate David Eby plays a marimba with Susan Sigurdson, left, and Heather Shobe of Marim Bam Buzz, Saturday, Aug. 6 during a visit with farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market. Eby was on a tour of central Vancouver Island. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. NDP leadership candidate makes campaign stops on Vancouver Island

Season 4 of Island Crime podcast is ‘Finding Amber.’ Podcast host Laura Palmer delves into the July 2022 disappearance of Amber Manthorne from Great Central Lake near Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED ARTWORK)
Disappearance of Port Alberni woman featured in Island Crime podcast