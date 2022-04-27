Creeker’s Corner, the new park at Beaver Creek Community Hall, has a farmyard theme. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Creeker’s Corner, the new park at Beaver Creek Community Hall, has a farmyard theme. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Beaver Creek Hall to get new washrooms accessible from outdoors

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Community Works funding assists project completion

The Beaver Creek Community Hall will be getting new washrooms thanks to some federal funding.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) voted during a board meeting on Wednesday, April 13 to increase the amount of Community Works funding for the Beaver Creek Community Club from $26,000 to $76,000 in order for the club to complete a washroom addition to their building.

The Community Works Fund is a transfer of federal revenues to local governments for infrastructure improvements and developments. The ACRD is responsible for making sure that the funding is used on eligible projects.

Kirk McGiffin, the president of the Beaver Creek Community Club, says that most of the funding will go towards new washrooms that will be accessible from the outside of the hall. This is the “next step” in improvements to the hall, after the club built a new playground in 2019 and a basketball court in 2020.

“It’s been getting quite popular out there, especially during COVID,” said McGiffin.

The club also has plans to install some security cameras around the outside of the hall to deter vandalism. Eventually the club would like to work on a trail system around the hall, but members wanted to complete the washrooms first.

Teri Fong, the ACRD’s chief financial officer (CFO), said the regional district has also tentatively approved some extra Community Works funding for Cherry Creek Fire Hall, but this will be coming to the board for a vote at a later date.

Sproat Lake director Penny Cote said she was glad to see the funding going towards the hall. She explained that former Beaufort director Mike Kokura had always advocated for financial support for community clubhouses.

“They’re a real base for communities,” said Cote.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Previous story
VIDEO: 2 violent robbers at large after ‘take-over’ style theft at Gucci store in Vancouver
Next story
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC over underpaying accident victims gets green light

Just Posted

A plot of city-owned land located at 3027 and 3037 Second Avenue. CMHA has proposed a housing development on this land. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Supportive, affordable housing pitched for city-owned lot in Port Alberni

A close-up of a piece of artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes

North Island College student Sally Enns samples kelp as part of a research project with the Kwiakah First Nation. Kelp production research is one of the projects funded by a new research grant from NSERC. (PHOTO COURTESY NIC)
$679,000 grant means more field work for NIC student researchers

Creeker’s Corner, the new park at Beaver Creek Community Hall, has a farmyard theme. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Beaver Creek Hall to get new washrooms accessible from outdoors