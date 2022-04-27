Beaver Creek Hall to get new washrooms accessible from outdoors

The Beaver Creek Community Hall will be getting new washrooms thanks to some federal funding.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) voted during a board meeting on Wednesday, April 13 to increase the amount of Community Works funding for the Beaver Creek Community Club from $26,000 to $76,000 in order for the club to complete a washroom addition to their building.

The Community Works Fund is a transfer of federal revenues to local governments for infrastructure improvements and developments. The ACRD is responsible for making sure that the funding is used on eligible projects.

Kirk McGiffin, the president of the Beaver Creek Community Club, says that most of the funding will go towards new washrooms that will be accessible from the outside of the hall. This is the “next step” in improvements to the hall, after the club built a new playground in 2019 and a basketball court in 2020.

“It’s been getting quite popular out there, especially during COVID,” said McGiffin.

The club also has plans to install some security cameras around the outside of the hall to deter vandalism. Eventually the club would like to work on a trail system around the hall, but members wanted to complete the washrooms first.

Teri Fong, the ACRD’s chief financial officer (CFO), said the regional district has also tentatively approved some extra Community Works funding for Cherry Creek Fire Hall, but this will be coming to the board for a vote at a later date.

Sproat Lake director Penny Cote said she was glad to see the funding going towards the hall. She explained that former Beaufort director Mike Kokura had always advocated for financial support for community clubhouses.

“They’re a real base for communities,” said Cote.



