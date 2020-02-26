Lisa Charleson-Robinson, director of Kackaamin Family Development Centre in Beaver Creek. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the News)

Beaver Creek rehab centre obtains lawyer over objections to proposed pot facility

Kackaamin says ACRD could stop Premium Med’s application with bylaw change

Kaackamin Family Development Centre says it has obtained legal counsel that says the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) can prevent the development of a new medical cannabis production plant on Beaver Creek Road.

Premium Cannabis Meds plans to build a 57,000 sq. ft. indoor growing facility in a rural residential area of Beaver Creek, across the street from Kackaamin (pronounced kots-common).

The ACRD has maintained the position that there is nothing they can do to stop the proposed Beaver Creek cannabis facility from going forward, as Premium Cannabis Meds applied for a building permit before new regulations came down from the provincial government. These new regulations include an outright moratorium on cement-based, industrial-style cannabis production facilities in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

In a press release, Kackaamin has stated that their legal counsel sent a letter to the ACRD’s lawyer, laying out not only how the ACRD can stop the facility, but why they should.

Although the cannabis facility received approval from the Agricultural Land Commission in January, the facility is currently not licensed by Health Canada or the ACRD. The current bylaw in place for medical marijuana mandates that proposals must be approved by Health Canada in order to be approved by the ACRD.

The new bylaw, P1399, which was scheduled to be discussed at the Wednesday, Feb. 26 ACRD board meeting, has a grandfathering date of September 1, 2019. However, Kackaamin argues that the Ministry of Agriculture says that the grandfathering date should be the one in the provincial regulations: July 13, 2018.

Kackaamin says that the ACRD does not have to do anything “extra” or “unfair” to stop the project, “but should apply the same rules to everyone,” meaning no concrete-floored cannabis facilities will be allowed in the ACRD on ALR lands.

“There is no legal reason for the proposed Beaver Creek facility to be the one exception to the rules, especially when the social costs to Kackaamin and the neighborhood is so high,” the press release states.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtcannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break
Next story
Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

Just Posted

Beaver Creek rehab centre obtains lawyer over objections to proposed pot facility

Kackaamin says ACRD could stop Premium Med’s application with bylaw change

Port Alberni high schoolers check out North Island College

More than 150 high school students came out for an open house at NIC

ARTS AROUND: Beauty of Africa on display in Port Alberni

Photographs capture wildlife in Africa, alongside fibre art creations of the same image

VALLEY SENIORS: Active Port Alberni senior is in love with Vancouver Island

Maggi Slassor is involved in numerous aspects of her community

Beaver Creek home hit by fire

Cause of the late night fire is still undetermined

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

Foreign Affairs minister points to rash of new cases appearing in places like Italy and Iran

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

On Feb. 21, a member of the Comox Valley RCMP was assaulted… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Most Read