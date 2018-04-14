Beloved dog missing after truck stolen from Barriere found in Chilliwack

Vehicle recovered in Chilliwack, but not the dog

  • Apr. 14, 2018 10:50 a.m.
  • News

Nexus, a six-year-old neutered male English Bull Terrier, was in a truck when it was stolen in Barriere on Friday. The truck was recovered in Chilliwack.

A B.C. woman has issued a desperate plea to find her dog after her truck was stolen in Barriere on Friday with the animal on board.

The truck was recovered in Chilliwack, said Natasha Holowaychuk, but the dog – Nexus – is still missing.

The dog is described as a six-year-old neutered male English Bull Terrier. It had a red bandana and was in the back seat of the bright red 1998 Ford Explorer when it was stolen at around 1:30 p.m.

RCMP found the truck in Chilliwack at around 9 p.m.

“Please find my dog,” messaged Holowaychuk to The Progress.

“He’s friendly, but scared and hungry,” she added. Try to tempt him with food, but without calling out to him, or chasing after him.”

Anyone with information about the missing dog is asked to call 778-220-3455.

Previous story
Multiple breakins inspires B.C. business owner to offer jobs

Just Posted

Winter Harbour: survival on edge of Vancouver Island

BIG READ: one of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

UPDATED: RCMP in Port Alberni are warning the public about vigilante justice

An Alberni man under investigation for child luring, was found tied up inside a home

Extension denied for Third Avenue property owner

‘No substantial construction’ on Port Alberni property

Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni’s engineering and infrastructure projects

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

Special Olympics 3-on-3 basketball tourney comes to Courtenay

Diverse-needs students from five Vancouver Island schools competed

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Province says probe ‘not feasible’ into deadly virus killing rabbits in B.C.

Nanaimo Animal Control Services estimates 450-500 dead rabbits have been recovered

Young B.C. couple expecting first baby lose home in ‘suspicious’ fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Trudeau to meet U.S. vice-president amid NAFTA talks, Syria strikes

US President Donald Trump cancelled summit last minute to deal with chemical-weapons attack in Syria

Canada faces powerful Australia in women’s rugby sevens semifinal Down Under

Canada was third in Sydney and fourth in season opener, now tied on points with New Zealand, Russia

Whitecaps see home undefeated streak end in 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

With star striker Kei Kamara sidelined by an injury, Whitecaps gave up two second-half goals

‘Mission Accomplished’ in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter

US President Donald Trump took to his favourite platform to share it was a ‘perfectly executed strike’

B.C. issues Trans Mountain pipeline permit update as premier heads to Ottawa

Ministry says 201 of 587 permit applications submitted to various permitting agencies are approved

Most Read