A rock blasting accident in January shut down Hwy. 4 for several days as a temporary bridge was installed after a portion of the road collapsed. (MoT photo)

Blasting debris again shuts down highway connecting Tofino-Ucluelet to rest of Vancouver Island

DriveBC is reporting that the road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

Blasting debris has once again shut down the highway that connects the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island.

DriveBC is reporting that the road was shut down in both directions around noon on Monday, April 20, and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

More to come…


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
