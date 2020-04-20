Blasting debris again shuts down highway connecting Tofino-Ucluelet to rest of Vancouver Island

Blasting debris has once again shut down the highway that connects the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island.
DriveBC is reporting that the road was shut down in both directions around noon on Monday, April 20, and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m.
UPDATE – #BCHwy4 Closed at #KennedyLake due to debris on road. Estimated opening 5pm. Updates: https://t.co/j6gtRNT2vB #PortAlberni #VanIsle #Ucluelet
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 20, 2020
