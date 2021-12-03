A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Blood Services to recommend asking donors about sexual activity, not orientation

Organization plans to submit its recommendation to Health Canada within the next two weeks

Canadian Blood Services says it will soon recommend that male blood donors be asked if they have had multiple sexual partners and anal sex, not if they have had sex with a man.

It says it plans to submit its recommendation to Health Canada within the next two weeks.

Dr. Isra Levy, Blood Services’ vice-president of medical affairs, says its submission will say that sexual behaviour, not sexual orientation, determines risk of transmission of HIV.

Speaking at the organization’s board meeting today, Levy says it will recommend that men giving blood no longer be asked if they’ve had sex with another man during the screening process. ​

Instead donors, both male and female, would be asked if they have had new or multiple partners and, if they answer “yes,” if they have had anal sex, which carries a higher risk than other sexual activities of transmitting HIV.

Levy says Blood Services has done extensive modelling and the new criteria would allow screening for HIV “regardless of gender or sexual orientation” while protecting the safety of the blood supply.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Blood donations are rebounding from COVID, but there remains a need for more

blood donor

Previous story
B.C. adds paramedics, dispatchers, increasing treatment options
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

Qualicum Beach goaltender Jackson Glassford, who plays for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, was in December 2019 ranked 22nd by NHL Central Scouting. (BLACK PRESS PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade goaltender Jackson Glassford

Port Alberni RCMP and other first responders attend the scene of an incident on Fourth Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bystanders who came to aid of man in medical distress receive RCMP praise

Farmers in training work the land at the Shelter Farm, which has received two grants in the past few years from the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (PHOTO COURTESY GUY LANGLOIS)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant process for 2022

Chinna Reddy Katireddy (right), managing director of Macropus Homes, is working hard to help find Mitch Lowry (left), one of his employees, a rental apartment in the area. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Rental crisis strikes nerve with readers