Two boats burned and one sank at Newcastle Marina on Thursday, July 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Boats catch fire at Nanaimo marina, man badly burned, one boat sinks

Incident happened Thursday, July 14, near Departure Bay ferry terminal

A man suffered severe burns and two boats burned in a fire at a Nanaimo marina this evening.

Emergency services were called out just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to a boat fire at Newcastle Marina. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, two boats were fully engulfed in flames.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Krall said one man suffered burns to 50 per cent of his body and would be transferred to a burn unit in Victoria.

One of the boats, a Bayliner, sank and Krall said Nanaimo Port Authority would be taking care of any environmental concerns.

