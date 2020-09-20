A body was reported found floating in the water near Lasqueti Island on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (File graphic)

Body discovered floating in water near Lasqueti Island

JRCC reports personnel aboard fishing vessel made the find

An investigation has been turned over to the RCMP and BC Coroners Service, after a body was reported discovered floating near Lasqueti Island on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Lt. Tony Wright, public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria, said the centre received a call at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday. He told Black Press that personnel aboard a fishing vessel called to say they had discovered the body, which they took on board and made the emergency call. The person had been wearing a life-jacket.

READ MORE: Busy long weekend for Comox’s 19 Wing search and rescue

Wright said an extensive search of the area was undertaken, with a Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo fixed-wing aircraft from the Comox 442 Transport Rescue Squadron deployed.

“Six Coast Guard vessels also responded, but nothing else was found,” he said.

The matter was turned over to police and the coroner, with no further information immediately available.

— NEWS Staff

Search and Rescuevancouverisland

