Western Forest Products presents a cheque to the Bread of Life Society on July 23, 2020. From left to right: Capt. Michael Ramsay (Salvation Army), John Edmondson (Bread of Life), Colin Minions (Bread of Life), Kindry Mercer (manager of regional initiatives at WFP) and Greg Antosz (manager at APD sawmill). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bread of Life receives $10,000 donation from Western Forest Products

The donation will go towards COVID-19 community response

Port Alberni’s community food bank will continue to deliver food to the community’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a donation from Western Forest Products (WFP).

On July 23, 2020, representatives from WFP presented the Bread of Life Society in Port Alberni with a cheque for $10,000. The Bread of Life is just one of 13 different community-based organizations receiving a total of $100,000 from WFP.

“Based on our regular conversations with community leaders and engagement with employees, we identified a common need for food bank services across the communities where we operate,” explained Don Demens, president and CEO of WFP, in a press release. “We are pleased to play a role in helping make these uncertain times a little easier.”

WFP’s donations to individual organizations ranged in amount depending on community size. Donations will support the organizations in their ongoing work to provide food for people in need.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bread of Life has partnered with numerous organizations in town, including the Salvation Army and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), to provide daily meals for the community’s homeless and low income residents.

READ MORE: Alberni’s COVID-19 response team steps up food delivery as need increases

Colin Minions, the vice-chair of the Bread of Life Society board, explained that the donation would be used primarily for purchasing food and supplies for the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services truck.

“We’ve been using the truck six days a week, with six stops around town,” he said.

Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army said the truck provides people in town with safe, secure access to nutrional food.

“This donation will be going to feed families in need at this time,” he said. “We can always use more food. Off the truck alone, we’ve been feeding 175 individuals a day. Which is really quite something, given the size of this community.

“The need is quite significant, and the donation is appreciated.”


