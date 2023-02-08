RCMP made two arrests after an officer warned break-and-enter suspects that he would unleash a police dog if they didn’t comply. (File photo)

Break-and-enter suspects give up once Nanaimo RCMP threaten to unleash police dog

Man and woman caught in the act of alleged break-in at home business on Selby Street

A RCMP’s police dog’s bark was enough to deter two break-and-enter suspects in Nanaimo yesterday.

Police responded to a home business in the 400 block of Selby Street at about noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when a witness called to say two people were spotted on a security camera and appeared to be hanging around the back of the property and acting suspiciously.

“Police attended and noted a basement window was open and called for additional units and [Police Dog Services],” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police Dog Services arrived and the dog handler called for whoever was inside the house to come outside or he would release the dog on them.

“At this point an individual, who is well-known to police, exited the basement with a female who was later identified,” O’Brien said. “Both were arrested for break-and-enter and transported to [Nanaimo RCMP detachment] cells.”

Charges are pending against the 41-year-old man suspect and the 37-year-old woman while police continue their investigation, RCMP say.

Breaking News

