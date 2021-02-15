Owners of Panda Jewellers on 5th Street in Courtenay were cleaning up after a break-in. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Owners of Panda Jewellers on 5th Street in Courtenay were cleaning up after a break-in. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Break-in at Vancouver Island jeweller; display case items taken

Owner says watches, pocket watches and bracelet were stolen

The folks at Panda Jewellers were busy Saturday cleaning up a mess of broken glass left over by a break-in that occurred sometime between Friday night and the next morning.

The 5th Street business hasn’t been at the location in downtown Courtenay for long, only opening within this last year. The owner, De Vo, recently moved to the Comox Valley from Edmonton. He contacted RCMP Saturday morning about the break-in but had no suspect information at this time.

The culprit or culprits broke through the front window, but there was an inner barricade, so they did not enter the main part of the store. The display cases were smashed and six watches, three pocket watches and one bracelet were stolen.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Anyone with information about who is responsible should contact the Comox Valley RCMP. The number is 250-338-1321. If someone wants to remain anonymous, they can get in touch with Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


