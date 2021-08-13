The Queen of Alberni. (News Bulletin file)

Busy travel weekend to Island starts with ferry engine problem, cancelled sailing

Next Queen of Alberni sailing departs Tsawwassen at 8:15 p.m., says BC Ferries

An engine problem caused the cancellation of a ferry sailing from Tsawwassen and the return trip from Nanaimo’s Duke Point.

According to a service notice from BC Ferries, the Queen of Alberni was experiencing engine problems and will see its next sailing at 8:15 p.m., departing from Tsawwassen.

“Customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will have their bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded,” BC Ferries said. “Travel will revert to being on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to the traffic volumes today, we recommend considering travel on an alternate route, between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay or Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.”

To assist with standby traffic volumes, BC Ferries said the Queen of New Westminster will sail an extra round trip on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, with a sailing departing Tsawwassen at 10 p.m. and an 11:59 p.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations and said it appreciates customers’ patience.

For more information on sailings and conditions, go to www.bcferries.com.

