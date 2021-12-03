Bystanders who came to aid of man in medical distress receive RCMP praise

Incident happened in the middle of the day Dec. 2

Port Alberni RCMP are praising the bystanders who came to the aid of a man in medical distress on Fourth Avenue, Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2.

A witness said Thursday that a car pulled to the curb and the driver opened his door but did not get out of his car. Despite emergency first aid by people in the area, including RCMP members and then EHS paramedics, the man did not survive.

Fourth Avenue between Burde and Bute streets was closed for a couple of hours following the incident.

“Port Alberni RCMP wishes to thank the civilians at the scene that observed the male in distress, called for help and assisted him in advance of first responders,” said Sgt. Peter Dionne, operations support NCO for Port Alberni RCMP.

The person’s name was not released.



