B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on perimeter of a fire, July 2019. (B.C. government)

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on perimeter of a fire, July 2019. (B.C. government)

Canada Day kicks off summer, and high risk for B.C. wildfire season

Pent-up demand for recreational travel meets hot weather

Bracing for another hot summer of wildfires, the B.C. government has added $20 million more to its community resiliency fund to prepare for forest fires that can’t be prevented.

The program has assisted 116 B.C. communities with wildfire risk reduction work since 2018, when it was set up in response to back-to-back record wildfire years in B.C. Risk increases with the arrival of Canada Day, hot weather and a long-awaited return to recreational travel as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Most of the small wildfires in the early weeks of the season have been human-caused.

Since the mass evacuations of 2017 and 2018, the focus has been on protecting structures and communities rather than attempting to douse wildfires. The forests ministry is now moving back to Indigenous practices of prescribed burning, and allowing natural extent of fires that used to regularly clear out woody debris until fire suppression disrupted that cycle in the late 1940s.

RELATED: Lightning storm sweeps southern B.C. as fire risk rises

RELATED: Heat wave warning issued for B.C. Interior this weekend

The province has also provided a $5 million endowment for a fire science research chair at Thompson Rivers University. Mike Flannigan, an expert in wildfire behaviour and landscape fire modelling, starts work in July.

“This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with the B.C. Wildfire Service, emergency management agencies and academic institutions,” Flannigan said. “The wildfire landscape is becoming more challenging and demanding due to climate change, so I’m excited to help shape the future of wildfire prediction and analysis as part of a collective research effort.”

The Union of B.C. Municipalities administers the community grant fund, along with the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. The next application intake begins June 30, for projects including residential fuel reduction, critical infrastructure protection, FireSmart training, emergency management, community planning and inter-agency cooperation.

Communities that demonstrate high wildfire risk can apply for up to $150,000 to cover up to 100 per cent of project costs, while lower-risk communities can apply for up to $50,000.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislaturebc wildfires

Previous story
Hundreds march at Malahat for children who died at residential schools
Next story
Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

Just Posted

The fishing vessel Sunderoey, one of two freezer trawlers owned by Independent Seafood Canada Corporation, is docked at Berth 1 at Port Alberni Terminals on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Two treated in ammonia leak aboard ship in Alberni harbour

Port Alberni’s RCMP station on Morton Street. (GOOGLE EARTH PHOTO)
Guards’ timelines show gaps in care of jailed B.C. teen

Charlie Thompson speaks during a June 7 gathering at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School. Like many former students of the school, Thompson wants recognition of the children buried in the site, and answers as to why they never came home. (Eric Plummer/Ha-Shilth-Sa photo)
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

DriveBC had a notification up about the closure of Highway 4 near the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce overnight June 24, 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni