President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, left, at Rideau Cottage, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Canada facing fresh U.S. pressure to agree to review cross-border mining toxins

White House expected to push for a reference, which allows both governments input into the process

President Joe Biden is expected to add today to the pressure on Canada for a bilateral investigation into toxic mining runoff in a key cross-border watershed.

Activists, experts and Indigenous leaders in both Canada and the U.S. want an investigation into toxins from B.C. mining operations they say have been polluting the Kootenay River basin for decades.

The “reference,” as it’s known, would be overseen by the International Joint Commission, a bilateral body established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909.

Both countries must agree to a reference — and Canada has been reluctant, despite pressure from Indigenous groups, conservationists and even the U.S. State Department.

Erin Sexton, a University of Montana research scientist who specializes in Canada-U.S. transboundary rivers, calls Canada’s reticence “confounding.”

Sexton says the White House will push for a reference, which she calls an ideal way to address the issue, since it allows both governments to have input into the process.

READ MORE: Get tough with Canada over cross-border mining contaminants, First Nations tell U.S.

EnvironmentFederal PoliticsminingUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Michael’s family needs to know where he is’: 32nd anniversary of Dunahee disappearance
Next story
Tahsis village council meeting turns chaotic

Just Posted

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

James Raffan of the Mission Stars dishes a pass to teammate Tyler Way in front of the Powell River net during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Mission Stars win U15 hockey provincials in Port Alberni

Roman Waitr, left, Dan Goddard, Kevin Berard and Dave Badovinac model the Port Alberni Cubs uniforms for the 2023 season. The Cubs will host the Canadian National Old Timers Baseball Federation championships in August 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY DWAYNE STERN)
Port Alberni baseball players primed for Old Timers Nationals Aug. 4–7

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Sunday Men’s Golf kicks off with scramble on March 26