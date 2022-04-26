Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post to briefly resume mail service in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Groups in the Downtown Eastside say suspension endangers safety of those who rely on the mail

Canada Post is temporarily resuming service delivery to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside more than a month after it stopped bringing mail to a two-block area over safety concerns.

A statement from the Crown corporation says carriers will be delivering in the area Tuesday to Friday this week, allowing for a temporary return to service.

It says it will also extend the hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woodland Drive postal facility, the site 14 blocks from the neighbourhood where the mail is being rerouted.

The statement says the post office understands the concerns being raised about the importance of the service and it is working hard to put measures in place to provide that delivery.

Groups organizing an afternoon protest today in the Downtown Eastside say the suspension endangers the health and safety of those who rely on the mail to receive paycheques and social and disability assistance.

Canada Post hasn’t said what set off the suspension of service on March 23, other than to say it has safety concerns for its carriers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada Post deliveries paused in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside over safety concerns

Canada PostVancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity
Next story
Report says military not dealing well with race, but B.C. base ahead of the curve

Just Posted

A close-up of a piece of artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes

North Island College student Sally Enns samples kelp as part of a research project with the Kwiakah First Nation. Kelp production research is one of the projects funded by a new research grant from NSERC. (PHOTO COURTESY NIC)
$679,000 grant means more field work for NIC student researchers

Creeker’s Corner, the new park at Beaver Creek Community Hall, has a farmyard theme. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Beaver Creek Hall to get new washrooms accessible from outdoors

Robin Hayes, who uses medical-grade cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his years in the force, was denied service at the Blue Marlin during a meat raffle event in July 2019 after “discreetly” rolling a joint while drinking a beer, according to a recent tribunal decision. (MurrPhoto/Pixabay.com)
RCMP veteran kicked out of 2nd Port Alberni pub for rolling medical cannabis joint wins case