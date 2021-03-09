Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

Canada will hold a day of observance to honour those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference Tuesday (March 9).

That day will be Thursday, March 11, the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic.

Since then, there have been 890,698 cases in Canada, including 22,276 deaths.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’
Next story
Buckingham Palace’s silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor

Just Posted

The former BC ferry MV Tenaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services sells former BC ferry

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Twelve of the 13 women working for BC Ambulance Service in Port Alberni pose for a photo outside of West Coast General Hospital on Sunday, March 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni honours female paramedics on International Women’s Day

Station 124 has 13 female B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics working at the station

A locked gate prevents access to a logging road on Mosaic Forests land in 2017. (ELENA RARDON/ Alberni Valley News)
ACRD, Mosaic form working group for public access to forest lands

Pilot project will allow increased public access on a trial basis to Scout Beach and Lowry Lake

An Island Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo courtesy Island Health)
Health authority opening 19 clinics to immunize Vancouver Island residents

Health authority anticipates more than 40,000 people will be immunized over the next month

The Alberni Valley’s Emergency Operations Centre is located around the corner and below the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ACRD, First Nations to partner on regional evacuation route

Union of BC Municipalities grants $82K for route development

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
RCMP left with many questions after odd report of stabbing in Parksville

Original caller left area because of outstanding arrest warrants; victim not forthcoming with police

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read