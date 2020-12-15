This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has signed a contract to receive up to 168,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December.

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada but Trudeau says deliveries could begin within 48 hours of that happening.

Trudeau also says Canada is set to receive about 200,000 of its total early shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer next week.

He says there will also be 70 sites across the country ready to administer these doses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sailor missing, possibly fell overboard from Navy vessel returning to B.C., military says
Next story
100 metre wave causes massive washout in coastal B.C. inlet

Just Posted

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George <ins>(holding Hughes’ puppy Riot</ins>) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. <ins>The warming shelters were a three-night experiment from 6 p.m. to midnight and were set up and taken down each night. </ins> (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trial run for ‘pop-up’ warming centre in Port Alberni

The Grassroots Homelessness Coalition Society is helping Port Alberni’s vulnerable people

SAILING PAST The Chris-Moose takes a turn around Stirling Arm during a Sproat Lake sail past on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
Boaters hold sailpast at Sproat Lake

Approximately a dozen boaters launched their pleasure craft at Sproat Lake

An electronic sign at the Tofino-Ucluelet junction notifies travellers that closure windows are in effect. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Province announces changes to Tofino-Ucluelet highway closures

The closures are due to a $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project.

The staff at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment came together on Thursday, Dec. 10 to assemble 150 “essentials” packs for distribution out in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Port Alberni RCMP detachment delivers holiday cheer

‘Essentials’ packs will be delivered to the homeless in the community

The junior leadership team at ADSS are coordinating their annual food drive as a school-only event this year due to COVID-19 protocols. The foyer was filling up with food donations early on in the campaign. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE ROBERTS, ADSS)
Students at ADSS get creative for annual food drive

Annual door-to-door food collection was cancelled due to COVID-19

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Yet another telephone scam is attempting to defraud seniors in the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)
Elderly Cowichan Valley woman scammed out of $5,000

Daughter sends warning to the community

People experiencing homelessness in Bowen Park last week. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Task force presents $65.5-million action plan to address homelessness in Nanaimo

Draft action plan calls for 635 new program and housing spaces over five years

Repair work is underway after the Stz’uminus reservoir lost 500,000 litres of water. (Cole Schisler photo)
Ladysmith-area First Nation struggling with major community water loss

Stz’uminus First Nation reservoir loses 500,000 litres due to damaged fire hydrant

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

An aerial shot of the landslide, captured by 49 North Helicopter pilot Bastian Fleury. Photo 49 North Helicopters/Facebook
100 metre wave causes massive washout in coastal B.C. inlet

Landslide causes wave in glacial lake, washes out river in Bute Inlet

Most Read