Gord Downie performs at WE Day in Toronto on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Chris Young/CP

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

It’s a most Canadian response to social distancing, with a ‘courageous’ twist.

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put a call out on social media – inspired by the sights and sounds of Italy’s serenades – for Canadians to “sing from the rooftops” this Thursday, March 26.

The choice of song? Courage by the Tragically Hip.

Elias wants as many citizens as possible to join together at 6 p.m. EST – 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time – to sing the lyrics (posted below).

As of Thursday morning, Elias received more than 150 retweets, and a variety of responses, including Americans who are fans of the Hip who want to join in the serenade.

“Courage, it couldn’t come at a *better* time!” replied Ron Horsman to Elias’ tweet.

For those who need a refresher, click on the official video below.

Courage by The Tragically Hip:

Watch the band through a bunch of dancers

Quickly, follow the unknown with something more familiar

Quickly, something familiar

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Sleepwalk, so fast asleep in a motel

That has the lay of home and piss on all of your background

And piss on all your surroundings

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time

There’s no simple explanation

For anything important any of us do

And yeah, the human tragedy

Consists in the necessity

Of living with the consequences

Under pressure, under pressure

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter,

Courage, your word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, my word, it didn’t come, it doesn’t matter

Courage, it couldn’t come at a worse time

It couldn’t come at a worse time

It couldn’t come at a worse time

Courage


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19
Next story
Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Eighty years of Alberni Valley memories

Pat Rogers celebrates 80 years of living in the Alberni Valley

Tsunami waves, earthquakes and COVID-19: What if the worst ‘worst’ case scenario hits the Coast?

“All the basic principles still apply here, in terms of community response.”

COVID-19: Tseshaht First Nation declares state of emergency

State of emergency will remain in effect until at least June 30

Port Alberni teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on reality TV show ‘American Idol’

Port Alberni Black Sheep coach earns B.C. Rugby award

Jas Purewal named Jack Patterson Memorial Trophy recipient

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Famed Victoria wolf Takaya shot and killed on south coast of Vancouver Island

Wildlife photographer says death is a ‘tragic end’ for an exceptional wolf

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

Most Read