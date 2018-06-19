The Canadian Cancer Society Port Alberni office is starting a new chapter after closing its doors. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Canadian Cancer Society in Port Alberni closing doors

Access to support programs will remain unchanged

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) will be closing its doors, but the society is establishing new ways to engage volunteers and supporters in the community.

The Port Alberni office was granted a reprieve last year when the Hospice Society generously offered to share office space.

“The Port Alberni Hospice Society has been so generous and hospitable to support our on-going efforts in the community to help people who face cancer,” said Jan Buehler, Manager for Vancouver Island Canadian Cancer Society.

“But the Hospice Society has grown and can no longer continue sharing their space.”

Having been unable to find an alternative donated space, the difficult decision was made to close the Canadian Cancer Society Port Alberni office. This decision was made after careful consideration of a number of factors, including the need to reduce administrative costs and the reality that many people facing cancer access CCS support services online or over the phone.

“There may not be a physical office space, but this dedicated and caring group of volunteers will continue to support the Alberni Valley. We are a just a phone call away at (250) 720-9204,” said Bev Frolic, volunteer president of the Port Alberni chapter of the CCS. “We have been supporting this community for many years and have seen many changes in the Valley. We are all family – especially in the fight against cancer.”

The money saved by closing the physical office will be redirected to other areas of CCS’s mission, including funding cancer research, prevention initiatives and support programs for those facing cancer.

“We are proud to have been a partner with the Alberni Valley for many years and hope to continue this partnership well into the future,” explained Buehler. “We are tremendously fortunate to have a number of dedicated and passionate volunteers who will continue to help us engage and support residents in a meaningful way for everyone.”

Access to a commonly used support programs like the Travel Treatment Fund and Peer Support Program will remain unchanged. The office closure will not impact the ability of Port Alberni residents to continue using CCS services.

“The people of the Alberni Valley area have always been great supporters of CCS and we are very thankful. We value their continued commitment to the fight against cancer,” added Buehler.

The Hospice Society has offered free use of their boardroom for CCS meetings going forward.

Previous story
Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada
Next story
Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

Just Posted

Canadian Cancer Society in Port Alberni closing doors

Access to support programs will remain unchanged

Celebrate National Aboriginal Day in the Alberni Valley

Plenty of events on Thursday, June 21

Body discovered in Port Alberni building

RCMP turn investigation over to BC Coroner’s office

UPDATED: Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to Ryan Daley or Dan Archbald

First Vancouver Island heat wave of the summer is here

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement as temperatures creep into the 30s

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

Man rescued after jumping from ferry near Bowen Island

BC Ferries said the man was in stable condition

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

IIO called to Vancouver Island motorcycle death

An off-duty officer with the Victoria Police Department was involved in the crash

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Most Read