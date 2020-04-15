The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the United States appears to have backed off on its plan to send soldiers to the Canada-U.S. border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Canadians will have to wait weeks before social distancing rules and other COVID-19 restrictions begin to be loosened, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily update from the steps of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday (April 15).

Trudeau said Canada needs to get through the first COVID-19 wave before the government considers reopening the country and its economy.

“One size fits all will not work,” he said. “It will be weeks more before we can seriously consider loosening the requirements.”

Opening it too early, the prime minister said, would be “terrible” if it plunges Canada back into new cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus. “Massive, rapid testing… and very aggressive contact tracing” will be essential as people head back to work.

“Until there is a vaccine, we are going to have to remain extremely vigilant as a world as a country for resurgences,” Trudeau said.

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had 27,540 cases and 954 deaths due to COVID-19. At a later press conference, Dr. Theresa Tam called the fight against the pandemic “a marathon, not a sprint.”

Tam said current measures to contain the pandemic appear to be working but that the country still has a long way to go.

“The epidemic growth rate has slowed but the main message for all Canadians is not to let go. You’re doing a great job, let’s continue this until we get to the bottom of the hill,” she said.

Tam said the rate of healthcare workers who have tested positive for the virus ranges from seven to 11 per cent.

More to come.

READ MORE: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

Coronavirus

