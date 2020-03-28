An Air Canada plane flies underneath dark clouds illuminated by some sun rays above Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 2, 2017. Air Canada said Thursday it will launch its own loyalty rewards plan in 2020 and not renew its contract with the company running Aeroplan, sending Aimia’s stock plummeting by more than 50 per cent and angering some points collectors.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

Anyone who shows any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, will not be allowed to travel domestically by plane or train beginning Monday, March 30.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new domestic travel restrictions outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, fever, tiredness and in the most severe cases difficulty breathing.

More to come.

Coronavirus

