Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Anyone who shows any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, will not be allowed to travel domestically by plane or train beginning Monday, March 30.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new domestic travel restrictions outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, fever, tiredness and in the most severe cases difficulty breathing.

More to come.

Coronavirus