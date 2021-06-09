Canal Beach closed to swimming due to high bacterial counts

The beach at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni is closed due to high bacterial counts. (June 9, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

This is the third advisory for the beach in three years

Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni is under a water advisory due to high bacterial counts.

Island Health issued the advisory on June 7, 2021. The City of Port Alberni has put signs up on the beach warning that the area is unsafe for swimming or other water contact activities.

Water samples taken on June 6, 2021 showed a level of 105 enterococci per 100 millilitres of water, where safe numbers are 35 or less for salt water (which Canal Beach is). Island Health closes a swimming area when there are 70 parts of enterococci or fewer in a 100 mL sample.

Water samples taken on May 18 showed five parts per 100 mL.

A second water sampling site on Canal Beach showed low numbers (less than 10) for both May 18 and June 2.

Island Health noted that beach sampling for 2021 resumed in May.

The city conducts monthly water testing at the Canal Waterfront Park beach access point as well as other water accesses. Results are regularly sent to Island Health. When readings are elevated, testing happens more frequently.

The beach at Canal Waterfront Park has been the subject of advisories for the past two years.

In July 2019 the beach remained closed for a few weeks due to high counts of enterococci, or bacteria found in feces, in the water.

The beach was also closed in July 2020 due to high levels of bacteria. At that time people complained that the city hadn’t done enough to get the word out about the beach closure beyond posting signs at the beach.

