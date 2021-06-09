Canal Beach closed to swimming due to high bacterial counts

This is the third advisory for the beach in three years

The beach at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni is closed due to high bacterial counts. (June 9, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The beach at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni is closed due to high bacterial counts. (June 9, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni is under a water advisory due to high bacterial counts.

Island Health issued the advisory on June 7, 2021. The City of Port Alberni has put signs up on the beach warning that the area is unsafe for swimming or other water contact activities.

Water samples taken on June 6, 2021 showed a level of 105 enterococci per 100 millilitres of water, where safe numbers are 35 or less for salt water (which Canal Beach is). Island Health closes a swimming area when there are 70 parts of enterococci or fewer in a 100 mL sample.

Water samples taken on May 18 showed five parts per 100 mL.

A second water sampling site on Canal Beach showed low numbers (less than 10) for both May 18 and June 2.

Island Health noted that beach sampling for 2021 resumed in May.

READ: Port Alberni beach closed due to high bacterial count

The city conducts monthly water testing at the Canal Waterfront Park beach access point as well as other water accesses. Results are regularly sent to Island Health. When readings are elevated, testing happens more frequently.

The beach at Canal Waterfront Park has been the subject of advisories for the past two years.

In July 2019 the beach remained closed for a few weeks due to high counts of enterococci, or bacteria found in feces, in the water.

The beach was also closed in July 2020 due to high levels of bacteria. At that time people complained that the city hadn’t done enough to get the word out about the beach closure beyond posting signs at the beach.

RELATED: Canal Beach in Port Alberni open for swimming (2020)


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Island HealthPort AlberniVancouver Island Health Authority

Previous story
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Just Posted

The beach at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni is closed due to high bacterial counts. (June 9, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Canal Beach closed to swimming due to high bacterial counts

This is the third advisory for the beach in three years

The Mount Rainier is moored at Port Alberni Port Authority’s Berth 3 to receive a load of raw logs on May 28. Berth 3 will become busier after San Group announced June 2 it has reached a deal to ship finished lumber products. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Lumber returns to Port Alberni’s deep sea port

San Group, Port Alberni Port Authority announce multi-million-dollar shipping deal

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club gains new members

Next Sunday, June 13 will be the Combination White and Blue event

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Vancouver Island teacher reprimanded for discussing vaping with students

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

Catherine McCarthy-Martin holds a yellow rose in honour of her niece Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Chantel Moore’s family plans wrongful death lawsuit in police shooting

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation member killed after recently moving to New Brunswick

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser. Photo submitted
Off-duty RCMP officer bear sprayed, makes arrest following Island theft

“The commitment to the safety of our community by this member is indisputable.”

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
Quadra Island farmer throws rock at grizzly to protect goats

Conservation Officers asking people to call RAPP number immediately if they see the bear

Most Read