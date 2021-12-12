A puppy named Captain Sparrow and its siblings were brought to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA for care of a range of medical issues. (Photos contributed)

A puppy named Captain Sparrow and its siblings were brought to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA for care of a range of medical issues. (Photos contributed)

Captain Sparrow and 7 other puppies with serious health issues brought to B.C. SPCA

B.C. SPCA asking for donations to help with costs of animals’ care in Nanaimo

Nanaimo SPCA has been busy caring for a litter of puppies, some with serious health issues.

A mother dog and eight six-week-old husky-mix puppies were recently brought to the shelter by a pet owner who recognized the pups needed help, noted a B.C. SPCA press release.

“The owner realized that the puppies had serious health issues and the young mother was struggling to look after her eight pups,” said Bonnie Pequin, Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA manager, in a press release.

A puppy named Captain Sparrow was found to be living “with an agonizing eye condition,” and though it ended up losing an eye, it is on the mend and there is hope that it will not lose its other eye.

Puppies named Raven and Duckie had scabs all over their bodies and another puppy had a hernia.

“All the puppies require daily monitoring and ongoing treatment,” noted the release, adding that the animals will need vaccines and other veterinary treatments including de-worming, as well as spaying and neutering. The B.C. SPCA will be ensuring that the pups’ mom is spayed and returned to its owner.

“We are so happy that the guardian came to us for help,” said Pequin. “I am happy to say that these adorable puppies are doing much better but they will remain in care until the veterinarian says they are ready to be spayed and neutered.”

Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA has raised almost enough money to cover the cost of the care of the puppies, but more is needed, the society notes. Anyone who can help is asked to visit http://medical.spca.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: SPCA announces opening of new barn in Nanaimo for abused and neglected farm animals

READ ALSO: Nanaimo SPCA asking for volunteers to provide foster care for dogs


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCASPCA

Previous story
U.S. rescue crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes that left dozens dead
Next story
Bah! Humbug! Italian bishop apologizes for telling kids Santa doesn’t exist

Just Posted

Brad Cyr is a third-generation logger from Port Hardy who began working a union job as a grapple yarder in Port Alberni in December. He brought his concerns and a freshly cut slice from a stump to the ‘Stand Up for Forestry’ rally on Johnston Road Dec. 9, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Loggers block Highway 4 in front of MLA’s office to protest gov’t deferral on old-growth logging

This photo—dated May 28, 1920—shows an E&N train at Bainbridge Station. This locomotive was used to haul logs. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13337 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Rail service in Port Alberni

Audrey Haipee from Port Alberni works with a press brake as instructor Karl Plautz observes in the North Island College metal fabrication workshop at the Tebo Avenue campus, July 21, 2021. North Island College is teaming up with industries to offer co-op training for students. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News).
Students at North Island College, VIU benefit from co-op funding

Evan Vasarhely of the Port Alberni Bombers goes up against Campbell River goaltender Josh Doherty during a game in Port Alberni on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall to Storm in final home game of 2021