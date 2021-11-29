Emergency crews on scene at a house on Highland Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 29, after a driver crashed a car through the side of a house on Sunday night. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews on scene at a house on Highland Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 29, after a driver crashed a car through the side of a house on Sunday night. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Car smashes through side of house in Nanaimo

Driver being investigated for possible impaired driving after crash on Highland Boulevard on Sunday

A driver crashed a car through the side of a house in Nanaimo last night and the car is still halfway in the home.

Police say the incident happened in the 2400 block of Highland Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, but crews didn’t immediately try to remove the vehicle because of concerns about the structural stability of the house following the crash.

Family members were home at the time of the crash but none of the occupants of the home were hurt in the incident.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the older-model Mitsubishi was being driven southbound on the old Island Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Dorman Road intersection. The car veered into the northbound lanes, went over an embankment, landed on Highland Boulevard and continued south to the Cosgrove Crescent interection where it hit a parked Honda sedan. It then continued across the lawn of the home and embedded in the side of the house. The car crashed through the home’s concrets foundation wall and stopped within three metres of where a child was sleeping.

No one in the home was injured. The woman driving the Mitsubishi and a dog that was with her in the vehicle suffered unknown injuries.

B.C. Hydro and Fortis B.C. turned off the electricity and gas to the home following the crash.

“The parents and the daughter were taken to a local hotel for the evening … we later attended to the hospital to deal with the driver, an adult female. She is under investigation for impaired driving, ” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “By the grace of God, nobody was injured or killed.”

Anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the crash or has dash cam video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-44256.

