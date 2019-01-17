Car theft suspect arrested in Coombs

Vehicle and two motorcyles recovered on Jan. 16

The Oceanside RCMP arrested a man Wednesday night (Jan.16) in Coombs after recovering a reported stolen vehicle and two motorcycles.

The incident occurred in the Virginia Estates area of Coombs and was in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation by the Port Alberni RCMP.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Stephen Rose said they were assisted by the Nanaimo RCMP Police Dog Service. He said the man was transferred to the custody of the Port Alberni RCMP.

According to the Port Alberni RCMP, 28-year-old Christopher Michael Yaskow, from Nanaimo, was arrested in Coombs for allegedly assaulting two Port Alberni officers the day before.

On Jan.15 at 7:15 a.m., two Port Alberni RCMP officers responded to a collision where a truck and trailer went off the road on Redford Street and King Street. The truck had been confirmed to be stolen out of Nanaimo. Police said when the officer attempted to arrest a man, he bear-sprayed the officer in the face before running away. A second officer on scene was also contaminated. Both officers required decontamination treatment and were able to return to work later in their shift.

In his attempt to flee the area, the man reportedly attempted to steal another vehicle in the area of Steede Avenue and Parkinson Place but was scared off by the vehicle’s alarm system.

The next day at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a vehicle having been stolen from a residence on Bruce Street. Extensive patrols as well as a road block on The Hump of Highway 4 were conducted, however the vehicle was not located.

The stolen vehicle was later located in Coombs by the Oceanside RCMP.

Yaskow was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He faces two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon as well as possession of stolen property and several counts of breach of probation.

“This was a well co-ordinated team effort between the members of Port Alberni, Nanaimo and Oceanside RCMP that has led to locating and the arrest of Mr. Yaskow without any further injury to anyone. Mr. Yaskow is remanded in custody until Jan. 23,” said Cpl. Amelia Hayden, Port Alberni RCMP. “He is facing 16 criminal charges.”

