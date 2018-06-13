This child-sized Kawasaki dirtbike was one of several vehicles stolen on Tuesday, June 12. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Car thieves active in Port Alberni

Four vehicles stolen over the course of a day

Port Alberni RCMP received several reports of stolen vehicles throughout the course of one day.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to report any suspicious activity after several vehicles were reported stolen on Tuesday, June 12.

At 12:20 p.m., a vehicle owner reported their pickup truck had been stolen sometime overnight from the alley behind their residence in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

The brown 1991 Ford F250 long box pickup truck with an extended cab and BC plates G27407 had been parked behind the residence since 6 p.m. the night before and was unlocked. The pickup truck has a black rack on the box for firewood, a copper-coloured tailgate, a four-inch square steel rear bumper and a chrome front bumper.

At 2:15 p.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind Beijing Grand Restaurant in the 3200 block of 3rd Avenue. A green 2004 Ford flatbed pickup truck had been abandoned sometime overnight. The door locking system and ignition had been tampered with. The truck had been stolen from the boat trailer parking area on Beaver Creek Road, where the owner had parked it the night before while they were out on their boat.

At 5:40 p.m., a vehicle owner reported that someone had tried to steal their vehicle, which had been parked near Fisherman’s Harbour. Again, the suspect had tampered with the door locking system and ignition of the vehicle—however, they were unsuccessful in getting it started.

At 10:10 p.m., police received a report that a child-sized dirtbike had been stolen from a backyard in the 3800 block of 14th Avenue. The motorbike was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 12. The motorbike is described as a green 110 cc child-sized Kawasaki dirtbike with an electric start.

