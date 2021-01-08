Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted

Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

Bruno Tassone has resigned as Castlegar’s mayor, one week after he came under fire for a family trip during the holidays.

Tassone submitted a letter addressed to the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow and council on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The resignation is effective Jan. 9.

Tassone recently came under scrutiny for a decision to travel to Mount Baldy in the Okanagan over the holidays.

In the letter he states: “As humbled and honoured as I have felt to be a leader in this community, it has equally been difficult. When I embarked on my political journey, perhaps I was naive in thinking it wouldn’t affect me and my family in the ways it has … “

PREVIOUS: Castlegar mayor stands behind decision to travel out of area

“It is with heavy heart that I choose to move on because I have come to understand that the work this community needs to do to create systemic and lasting change is far greater than my body and my mind can do.”

In his letter, Tassone says he has “been a target of harmful bullying behaviour along with outright disrespect within the systems I have operated in upon my arrival as councilman over six years ago.”

He does not name anyone specifically.

Castlegar News has contacted each city councillor to clarify if any others took trips over the holiday break. Councillors Dan Rye, Florio Vasilakakis and Sue Heaton-Sherstibitoff have all confirmed they did not travel. This story will be updated with those details as they are confirmed.

Tassone served on city council for four years before being elected mayor in 2018.

The city released a separate statement Friday afternoon that council and staff are processing this news and are committed to ensuring services are not disrupted, as well as restoring the city’s full council complement.

Council will now need to appoint a Chief Election Officer. As per the Local Government Act, a by-election will be held within 80 days of that appointment. Updates will be posted to the city’s website.

“On behalf of everyone in Castlegar, I want to thank Bruno for his leadership and dedication to his roles of mayor, councillor and city employee,” says Barlow. “His commitment to our community spans decades and positively impacted the city.”

Tassone is not the first politician in B.C. to come under fire for travel. Two councillors on Vancouver Island – one in Metchosin and another in Victoria – both have apologized for leaving the country over the Christmas break.

ALSO READ: ‘I should not have gone,’ says Victoria councillor who took holiday trip to Africa

More to come …

Bruno Tassone's resignation letter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June
Next story
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Just Posted

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
School District 70 PACs receive gaming grants

Parent advisory councils in School District 70 Pacific Rim will receive provincial… Continue reading

Mom Arianne Lacaille holds Sophie Agnes Bremner, the first baby of the New Year in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
It’s a girl! Port Alberni’s 2021 New Year’s baby arrives a little late

Baby’s arrival was a surprise for parents

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Bylaw officer apologizes for profanity-laced exchange

Unnamed officer’s conversation caught on video during building eviction

A photo taken while waiting in the lineup heading west on Highway 4 on Jan. 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni man in critical condition after Highway 4 crash

Highway was closed for several hours on Jan. 6

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

President Donald Trump addresses the nation in a video from the White House on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Screenshot)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

Most Read