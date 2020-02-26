Police believe this man stole a seaplane from the Harbour Air terminal at the Vancouver harbour on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

Police are looking for a man they believe stole a seaplane in Vancouver on Friday.

According to police, the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour. Police believe he was able to start the plane and attempted to take off off early Friday morning, although he was unsuccessful and crashed the plane into several other docked Harbour Air seaplanes. The other planes were “extensively” damaged.

The man is described as white, in his 40s and about five-foot-ten with an average build. He has short brown hair, a slightly receding hairline, is clean-shave and has a “pronounced brown ridge.” Police said he was wearing a red long-sleeved zip-up sweater, dark pants and dress shoes. He is believed to have working knowledge of planes and police are urging the aviation community and the public to contact police if they recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 604-717-0610, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Suspect steals seaplane, crashes into another in Vancouver harbour

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Policetheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect steals seaplane, crashes into another in Vancouver harbour
Next story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Beauty of Africa on display in Port Alberni

Photographs capture wildlife in Africa, alongside fibre art creations of the same image

VALLEY SENIORS: Active Port Alberni senior is in love with Vancouver Island

Maggi Slassor is involved in numerous aspects of her community

Beaver Creek home hit by fire

Cause of the late night fire is still undetermined

BCHL: Bulldogs set to face Clippers in Round One of BCHL playoffs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs have won two out of eight games against Nanaimo this season

Maple Leafs alumni take over Alberni Valley Multiplex

Inclusion Cup raises funds for Port Alberni Association for Community Living

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

COLUMN: Forestry no longer close to top of B.C.’s economy

Our reactions to a forestry downturn reflect the past, not the present

Caught on camera: Police release video of man who allegedly stole seaplane in Vancouver

Police say the man broke into the Harbour Air terminal and then got into one of the seaplanes in the harbour

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Most Read