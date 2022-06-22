CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)

CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens after bomb scare proves false

A suspicious package that evacuated base hospital was determined to contain no explosives

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after an evacuation caused by a suspicious package on the property Wednesday morning.

Maritime Forces Pacific confirmed the incident had been resolved around 10:45 a.m. and that no explosives had been found in the package.

The base first alerted the public to the incident just after 9:30 a.m., saying explosive ordnance disposal personnel were on the scene at the Colville Road site in Esquimalt.

Military police are continuing their investigation.

ALSO READ: Look to CFB Esquimalt, First Nations on how to collaborate: military racism report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bomb threatsBreaking NewsCFB EsquimaltWest Shore

Previous story
How jury perceived Berry’s silence after Oak Bay daughters’ death key appeal issue
Next story
New policy on flood mitigation to tackle risks to B.C. businesses and infrastructure

Just Posted

Anne Ostwald’s art class presents the completed story panels to Amy Needham with the City of Port Alberni (far left). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New City of Port Alberni park receives student artwork

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate suspicious death at motel

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Caiden Meyer and Grace Dewar are the masters of ceremonies for the 2022 ADSS graduating class. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni friends wrap up high school on stage as MCs