Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

The incident happened outside the Liquid Zoo

  • Aug. 16, 2022 12:15 p.m.
  • News

The identity of the man killed outside of the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna on the weekend has been confirmed as Nicholas (Nick) Epp.

Nick’s wife Dottie confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Nick and Dottie recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Black Press has reached out to the family for comment.

Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. investigationchilliwackHomicideKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nation women to guide framework for new Big House in Ahousaht territory near Tofino
Next story
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

Just Posted

Representatives from the HMCS Ottawa do some volunteer work at the Redford Street Corner in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Naval crews do some volunteer work in Port Alberni

John Mullins gives visitors a tour of the CH-148 helicopter on board the HMCS Ottawa on Aug. 13. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Hundreds tour naval ship docked in Port Alberni

Truck owners came from as far away as Alberta, Prince George, B.C. and Shirley, B.C. to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hayes trucks at the three-day antique truck show at the Alberni District Fall Fairgrounds. The Industrial Heritage Society set up the three-day show. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Close to 100 heritage trucks show up for Port Alberni truck show

A sign outside a building at Statistics Canada in seen in Ottawa on Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Household incomes rose in Alberni Valley during pandemic: Stats Canada