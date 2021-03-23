(Google Street View)

City employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Port Alberni

Employee is self-isolating after positive test March 19

An employee with the City of Port Alberni has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating at home. There is no risk of exposure to the general public, according to a city spokesperson.

After experiencing symptoms on Friday, March 19, the employee was tested that day and is now self-isolating. “We are pleased that the employee effectively monitored their health, recognized their symptoms and quickly took the appropriate steps to be tested,” a city spokesperson said.

Public Health has concluded the contact tracing process and has been in touch with anyone who may be at risk of infection due to exposure to provide them with further guidance. The city has been in communication with public health and has been advised that no additional actions are required at this time.

“While I am pleased that our affected employee is resting comfortably at home with mild symptoms, we remain concerned for that employee’s health,” said city CAO Tim Pley. “It is fortunate that this employee works outdoors and does not generally interact with members of the public.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk and we must all be diligent in following the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

More information on COVID-19 can be found online at https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat
Next story
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

Just Posted

(Google Street View)
City employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Port Alberni

Employee is self-isolating after positive test March 19

Farms are a vital part of Vancouver Island. (Citizen file)
Editorial: Farming degraded municipal land is a community win-win

Almost all municipalities own chunks that could be converted for such a purpose

Eight of the nine elected councillors for Tseshaht First Nation gather for the first time via Zoom in January 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
Tseshaht First Nation in Port Alberni elects new council

Election was delayed by COVID-19

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police search nets illicit drugs, cash in Port Alberni

Charges contemplated for two males, say RCMP

Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions listens as San Group owner Kamal Sanghera explains the chop line inside one of the buildings at San’s remanufacturing plant on Stamp Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni unmoved by plea to reduce tax rate for light industry

San Group says 2021 increase ‘unfair’ penalty to company that is investing in the city

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The driver of a semi-trailer walked away unscathed Tuesday morning after his truck burst into flames while driving down the Malahat. (Courtesy of Patrick O’Brien)
Driver unscathed after semi-trailer engulfed in flames on Malahat

Both southbound lanes reopened as of 1 p.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

A suspected arson fire caused in excess of $100,000 damage in south Nanaimo on Tuesday, March 23. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after fire destroys garage and vintage car in Nanaimo

27-year-old suspect with ‘significant mental health issues’ remained on scene, say RCMP

Most Read