City employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Port Alberni

An employee with the City of Port Alberni has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating at home. There is no risk of exposure to the general public, according to a city spokesperson.

After experiencing symptoms on Friday, March 19, the employee was tested that day and is now self-isolating. “We are pleased that the employee effectively monitored their health, recognized their symptoms and quickly took the appropriate steps to be tested,” a city spokesperson said.

Public Health has concluded the contact tracing process and has been in touch with anyone who may be at risk of infection due to exposure to provide them with further guidance. The city has been in communication with public health and has been advised that no additional actions are required at this time.

“While I am pleased that our affected employee is resting comfortably at home with mild symptoms, we remain concerned for that employee’s health,” said city CAO Tim Pley. “It is fortunate that this employee works outdoors and does not generally interact with members of the public.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk and we must all be diligent in following the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

More information on COVID-19 can be found online at https://www.islandhealth.ca/learn-about-health/covid-19.

