City of Port Alberni, ACRD celebrate success of new organics program

Just one month into the City of Port Alberni’s new waste collection system, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) says more than 150 tonnes of organics have been diverted from the landfill.

The new organics collection service started up on Sept. 13, 2021.

“Exceeding 150 tonnes of organic waste this quickly into the launch is an incredible achievement that this community should be proud of,” said Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions in a press release. “This is a success we can all enjoy; as we increase the lifespan of the landfill, create compost for our community green spaces and decrease our greenhouse gas emissions.”

To mark the milestone, the ACRD and city are launching a contest that will run until Dec. 15. Residents can take part in the contest through the Sort ‘n Go app or online at http://acrd.recycle.game. By sending a PDF of their results to the ACRD (either in person or by email), participants have a chance to receive a free year of solid waste collection (valued at $180 based on the standard 120L cart sizes).

City-wide audits will also be taking place over the next few months, and residents who have properly sorted items into their carts will receive a gold star decal and will be entered to win.

“We’re so pleased to see the care and attention residents are taking,” said ACRD organics lead Jodie Frank in a press release. “Continued success hinges on our ability to keep the waste streams free of contamination and the sorting game can help on the organics side, so we encourage everyone to play.”

