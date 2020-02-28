Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is located on Russell Place in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni approves five-storey expansion at Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens

Neighbours voice concern about traffic, loss of green space in wake of decision

Tsawaayuus (Rainbow Gardens) Care Facility in Port Alberni will be expanding again, despite concern from neighbours.

Port Alberni City Council agreed on Monday, Feb. 24 to issue a development variance permit to Westcoast Native Health Care Society. This permit will allow the society to construct a new, five-storey apartment building with 39 units of housing for low- to moderate-income seniors.

John Jessop, the project manager for Westcoast Native Health Care Society, said on Monday that the society originally planned to build a three-storey structure, but a geotechnical investigation looked at the load-bearing capacity of the site on Russell Place and discovered that there is only “a limited area” where construction can take place. Jessop said the plan is to reduce the footprint of the building and increase the height in order to keep the same number of units.

“We’re kind of forced into a difficult situation,” he said.

This would be the third expansion for Tsawaayuus (Rainbow Gardens). The first two saw new long-term care beds and independent living units open in late 2019.

READ MORE: Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens opens first of two expansions in Port Alberni

Multiple neighbours spoke in opposition to this project on Monday, saying they have been impacted by the construction and the loss of green space. Others expressed concern about parking and traffic in the neighbourhood.

The new development will include one parking stall for every three units—a total of 13 parking spots—as well as eight extra stalls.

Councillor Debbie Haggard proposed bringing the neighbourhood concerns to a future Traffic Advisory Committee meeting in order to find some solutions.

“I don’t want to turn down 39 units of affordable seniors housing for things that we can work with and have solutions to,” she said.

Cindy Solda, the acting mayor on Monday, also expressed her support for the development.

“When I see seniors who cannot afford the rents that are out there nowadays…I have issues with that,” she said. “There’s a lot of seniors…that have no place to go. We have a housing crisis in Port Alberni. We want to move forward and help these people.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers
Next story
MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni approves five-storey expansion at Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens

Neighbours voice concern about traffic, loss of green space in wake of decision

Wounded Warriors runners arrive in Port Alberni

Fundraising dinner will take place at Royal Canadian Legion

Arrowvale Farm near Port Alberni hosts maple syrup fest

Taste west coast maple syrup on Leap Year Saturday and watch demonstrations too

ACRD urges B.C. gov’t to upgrade Bamfield Road in wake of winter storm

ACRD board to write letter to Premier John Horgan, expressing urgency

More businesses in Port Alberni need a voice at city council, says one Uptown owner

Business owner says all businesses in the Alberni Valley need a louder voice

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Comox 442 Squadron carries out two sea rescue missions north of Vancouver Island

Submitted by Lt. Alexandra Hejduk Special to Black Press 442 Transport and… Continue reading

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

Most Read