Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, and councillor Deb Haggard speak with Graham Hughes and others at a protest in front of the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth). Hughes and supporters have been at the shelter since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, and councillor Deb Haggard speak with Graham Hughes and others at a protest in front of the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth). Hughes and supporters have been at the shelter since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

City of Port Alberni calls for investigation into shelter allegations

Former provincial election candidate organized protest in front of PA Shelter

Port Alberni’s mayor and council are calling for an investigation of the Port Alberni Shelter after a former B.C. election candidate set up a protest in front of the shelter.

Graham Hughes,who ran unsuccessfully as an independent candidate in the recent B.C. provincial election, has been sitting in a growing tent city in front of the shelter since Oct. 23, protesting the way the shelter society is dealing with homelessness in Port Alberni.

The Port Alberni Shelter Society operates Our Home on Eighth—a multi-service shelter—along with an overdose prevention site, low-barrier housing unit called Phoenix House, a sobering centre and the Shelter Farm.

Mayor Sharie Minions and city councillor Deb Haggard visited the shelter protest Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 28), talking to Hughes and other supporters gathered around a propane firepit under an open-sided tent.

“Our council wants to see the issues investigated and…wants to see this come to a peaceful resolution as soon as possible,” Minions said. She has known Hughes since childhood “and I just wanted the opportunity to come here, hear him out and talk about possible ways the city can help make sure there is a fair investigation done.”

The city has no authority over the Port Alberni Shelter Society, she said. Island Health and BC Housing are both overseers of the shelter and its services. “We are not a regulator in any way, we don’t have any oversight over the board, we don’t have any control over what BC Housing does. But we feel we have a responsibility to ensure that there is trust in the systems and the services that are being provided to our community members.”

READ: Protesters occupy Port Alberni’s shelter

Minions said she would be interested in sitting on the shelter society’s board of directors, but she would have to be elected to the board. Since the society apparently held its AGM last week any new elections would have to be by special meeting. There is no city council liaison position on the shelter board, nor does the city have any authority to take a seat on the board.

“Myself and (Tseshaht First Nation Chief Councillor) Cynthia Dick have both expressed interest in sitting on their board.”

Minions had a brief meeting with a BC Housing representative on Oct. 26 to discuss the concerns Hughes has raised. She said she originally reached out before the sit-in. “I am working to schedule another (meeting) in the near future to go over what I’m hearing and bring forward the concerns community members are bringing to us,” Minions said.

Her meeting was in addition to another one members of Port Alberni city council had already arranged with the shelter society to discuss low barrier housing and a concept the shelter wanted to propose. That meeting was cancelled for personal reasons, but will be rescheduled, she said.

READ: New Port Alberni shelter opens on Eighth Avenue

“I think working with BC Housing is more important on this than working directly with the shelter society or with shelter society staff,” Minions said. “We don’t know if there is legitimacy to the allegations that are being made or not. Our position is very much that we think a fair investigation should be done into any concerns coming forward from any vulnerable members of our community.”

Housing and HomelessnessPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, and councillor Deb Haggard speak with Graham Hughes and others at a protest in front of the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth). Hughes and supporters have been at the shelter since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, and councillor Deb Haggard speak with Graham Hughes and others at a protest in front of the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth). Hughes and supporters have been at the shelter since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A small ‘tent city’ is growing on the grass in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, as former Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidate Graham Hughes continues his protest against the shelter. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A small ‘tent city’ is growing on the grass in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, as former Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidate Graham Hughes continues his protest against the shelter. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, and councillor Deb Haggard speak with Graham Hughes and others at a protest in front of the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth). Hughes and supporters have been at the shelter since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni calls for investigation into shelter allegations

Former provincial election candidate organized protest in front of PA Shelter

A monument was unveiled during a ceremony in Tofino last week honouring Jo-Ann Fuller and Ivan Polivka. The monument will be placed on Hwy. 4 near Kennedy Lake. (Photo courtesy of Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC)
Somber ceremony held in Tofino to mark 10th anniversary of fatal ambulance crash

Beloved paramedics Jo-Ann Fuller and Ivan Polivka died in a tragic ambulance crash on Hwy. 4.

New Bulldogs forward Oak MacLeod fires a shot on the Grizzlies’ goal during the first period of a preseason game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: New guys get game winner for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Alberni records a 5-4 overtime win against the Victoria Grizzlies

From left to right: Mark Walter, BJ Gillis, Kyle Munro and Danny Gillis of the Alberni Valley Disc Golf Club stand beside a disc golf basket at Dry Creek Park. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Disc golf expands to Port Alberni’s Dry Creek Park

New 18-hole course will be ready to play by spring of 2021

A Trio of Roses (CYNTHIA BONESKY)
ARTS AROUND: Stop and smell the flowers at the Rollin Art Centre

Next exhibit features Port Alberni artists Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

Police hope the public can help find Hailey St. Claire who has been missing since Tuesday. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo woman reported missing, police asking for public’s help

Hailey St. Claire, 28, was reported missing Tuesday

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Most Read