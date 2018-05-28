City of Port Alberni hires bylaw manager from Tofino

Flynn Scott joins expanded bylaw enforcement department

The City of Port Alberni has hired Flynn Scott as manager of bylaw services.

In 2017 the city committed to making its bylaw services department “more robust” to help improve livability in Port Alberni and increase safety in the community. This commitment included the creation of three new positions in bylaw services: a full-time manager, one additional bylaw officer, and one part-time administrative clerk.

As the new manager of bylaw services, Scott comes to the city with extensive knowledge in the fields of business licencing, bylaw services, law enforcement and business administration, according to a city press release.

For the past three years, Scott has worked as supervisor for bylaw enforcement and business licencing with the District of Tofino. In that role he was responsible for drafting, reviewing and amending district bylaws, recruiting staff, investigating bylaw infractions and ensuring bylaw compliance.

“We are pleased to have Flynn Scott join the city’s leadership team,” said Tim Pley, chief administrative officer with the City of Port Alberni.

“Flynn’s previous experience in bylaw services leadership and the drafting and editing of bylaws makes him an ideal candidate to build and lead the city’s bylaw services department. We look forward to Flynn’s positive contributions to our organization and the community,” Pley said.

In his new capacity, Scott will be responsible for coordinating and supervising the work of the bylaw services department, as well as liaising with other city departments, the RCMP, and various external agencies in enforcement-related initiatives and projects.

Scott’s role will commence on June 11, 2018.

Previous story
‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment
Next story
Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Just Posted

Elizabeth May pleads guilty in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

City of Port Alberni hires bylaw manager from Tofino

Flynn Scott joins expanded bylaw enforcement department

Owner of derelict hotel in Port Alberni misses demolition deadline

City will take over and add cost to property owner’s taxes

10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue… Continue reading

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

Suspect nearly severs own arm in Island gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo after he cuts himself punching through bay door glass

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Most Read