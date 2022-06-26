City of Port Alberni implements water restrictions as weather heats up

As the weather heats up in Port Alberni, the city will be implementing Stage 1 water restrictions in order to ensure a steady supply of safe drinking water throughout the summer.

The new water restrictions will begin Friday, July 1 for residents located within the City of Port Alberni.

From 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., odd-numbered addresses can water their lawns, trees, shrubs and flowers on odd-numbered calendar days. Even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered calendar days.

Residents can continue with drip or micro-irrigation and hand watering using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail or bucket any day at any time for a maximum of two hours. In addition, residents can wash vehicles and outdoor surfaces any day at any time using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail or bucket.

“Port Alberni is fortunate to have a multi-sourced, secure and clean supply of high quality, renewable water,” said utilities superintendent Matt Lennox in a press release. “Stage 1 restrictions are a reminder to consumers that the efforts made now to conserve these resources help to lessen the risk of having to enforce further restrictions if the summer is drier than anticipated. Please do your part by being mindful of your usage and watering only on the days you are permitted to.”

The city recommends a number of water conservation steps, including:

1. Let your lawn go gold, or dormant through the summer.

2. Take shorter showers

3. Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth or shaving.

4. Keep a jug of water in the fridge – running the tap to cool off the water is wasteful.

5. Check your property for any leaks and ensure taps and hose connections aren’t dripping.

Visit www.portalberni.ca and search ‘Water Restrictions’ for more information, including permitted watering activities, frequently asked questions and water restriction stages.

Port AlberniWater