City of Port Alberni imposing water restrictions

Stage 1 restrictions go into effect June 17

The City of Port Alberni will be imposing water restrictions as of June 17, 2019. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The City of Port Alberni will implement Stage 1 water restrictions on Monday, June 17 to ensure the continued supply of safe, high-quality drinking water throughout the hot, dry summer months.

Come Monday, even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered calendar days, and odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered calendar days from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Residents can continue with drip/micro irrigation and hand watering using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail/bucket any day to a maximum of two hours, according to the city.

Washing vehicles and outdoor surfaces are permitted any day using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail/bucket.

“In the Alberni Valley, we can typically rely on snow melt and wetter, cooler weather in the spring to keep our watersheds levels high before the peak water demand months of July and August. With May and June delivering little to no precipitation, the city has elected to bring Stage 1 water restrictions into effect ahead of the annual July 1 implementation,” said Wilf Taekema, director of engineering and public works.

“This measure will help ensure supplies are sufficient to support water demands through to the fall rains,” Taekema said.

The city has four stages of water restrictions.

The city has been seeing increased water demands throughout the system, and based on long-range forecast, urges customers to use water wisely.

Simple conservation steps include:

• Letting your lawn go “gold,” or dormant, through the summer.

• Avoiding the permanent press cycle on your washing machine, which uses an additional 20 litres for the extra rinse. For partial loads, adjust water levels to match the size.

• Taking shorter showers and install water-saving showerheads.

• Keeping a jug of water in the fridge. Running the tap to cool off the water for drinking is wasteful.

• Using a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Visit www.portalberni.ca and search ‘Water Restrictions’ for more information on permitted watering activities.

 

