City of Port Alberni releases public engagement plan for 2023 budget discussions

Discussions will take place in council meetings and committee of the whole meetings

The City of Port Alberni will be using a series of council meetings and committee of the whole meetings to get the public involved in budget discussions this year.

Manager of finance Andrew McGifford was in council chambers on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to present a schedule for the 2023-2027 Financial Plan. The plan must be adopted by May of this year to meet provincial regulations.

The first draft of the financial plan will be presented during a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Over the next few months, council will have an opportunity to “dive in to” the budget in more detail, said McGifford, and make changes.

The budget process will involve both regular council meetings and committee of the whole meetings. Committee of the whole meetings take place in the evenings and are an opportunity for “informal exchange” between council, staff and members of the public. No decisions are made during these meetings.

For members of the public who aren’t able to make it to committee of the whole meetings or council meetings in person, council will be holding an “E-Town Hall” on March 6, which will allow public engagement through an electronic platform.

More information about the budget meetings and the full schedule can be found on the city’s website at www.portalberni.ca/budget.



