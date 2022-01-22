City of Port Alberni to begin 2022 budget discussions

Draft five-year financial plan will be presented on Jan. 24, 2022

Port Alberni city council will begin budget discussions this month with a committee of the whole meeting.

Director of finance Andrew McGifford is scheduled to present the city’s draft five-year financial plan for 2022 to 2026 on Monday, Jan. 24.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. in city hall council chambers. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube and on the city’s website.

There will be an opportunity for public input and questions.

Another committee of the whole meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 to review the city’s Official Community Plan. The committee will be joined by the city’s consultants, McElhanney Ltd., and members of the city’s advisory planning commission.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. in council chambers. It will also be livestreamed.

