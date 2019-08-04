The McLean Mill log pond. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO

City of Port Alberni to invite proposals for McLean Mill

McLean Mill Society continues to manage historic site

Port Alberni city council has approved contingency funds for McLean Mill in its scaled-back operation while directing staff to issue a request for proposals to operate the business side of the national historic site.

A budget contingency of $45,000 was approved on Monday, July 22 to cover the costs of operating the site for the first six months of 2019. At the same time, councillors decided to forge ahead with long-term plans to enhance the operation and make it more financially viable.

In February, the city opted to reduce funding, discontinue operation of Alberni Pacific Railway and support only basic operation of the historic site. The city also hired heritage consultant Jamie Morton to provide expertise on future operation.

READ: City of Port Alberni cancels tourist trains for 2019

While McLean Mill Society continues to manage the site, a new board of directors took over in May and plans to deliver a long-term management plan to city council in September.

Morton told council Monday that site activity has been minimal this season due to a lack of staff, the result of a budget cut in half.

“It’s been moderately successful considering we’ve got almost no resources,” Morton said.

Mayor Sharie Minions said the city will seek the best value from any contract let for operation of the site’s visitor centre, food services and gift shop. She objected to Morton’s budget description.

“It’s still $130,000 of taxpayers’ money,” Minions said. “If $130,000 just keeps the lights on, that’s challenging.”

The McLean Mill Society will be able to submit its own proposal for operating the site in 2020 and beyond.

