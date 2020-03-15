The cash found in the satchel. (Port Hardy RCMP photo)

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

The Port Hardy RCMP are looking to ‘speak’ to the owner of a satchel full of cocaine and cash that was left at a local business.

“The Port Hardy RCMP were called to Hardy Bay Drugstore on March 13 by staff for a brown satchel that had been abandoned,” stated Port Alice Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The individual appeared to have accidently left the satchel which contained 4 ounces of Cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake. Thankfully, the owner of the bag was very helpful and also left his identification with his contact information and address.”

Draht added the RCMP are “requesting the individual contact the local detachment should he want to explain the large quantities of money and drugs in his bag. As of now, the Cocaine will be destroyed and the large sum of money has been seized and is in the process of being sent to civil forfeiture.”

– with files from Port Hardy RCMP

