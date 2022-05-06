Cody Allen Pelletier arrested after stabbing in Penticton

Pelletier was arrested after a man checked into the Penticton Hospital with a stab wound

Cody Allen Pelletier, seen here in a photo from 2019, was arrested following a stabbing on May 3 in Penticton. (Submitted)

A man with a violent history is facing charges after a 30-year-old checked into the Penticton Regional Hospital with a stab wound.

Penticton resident Cody Allen Pelletier, 35, was arrested on May 4 and faces one count of aggravated assault.

According to Penticton RCMP, the victim arrived at hospital at around 8 p.m. on May 3, after he was allegedly stabbed on the Ellis Creek walkway. The victim provided a description and a name for their alleged attacker.

READ MORE: Man with violent past arrested by Penticton RCMP

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal history, including being convicted of manslaughter following the death of 14-year-old Justin Vasey in 2008. Along with three others, Pelletier had attacked the developmentally delayed teen at an abandoned house in Surrey.

READ MORE: Vasey ‘a lamb among wolves’

In 2019, Pelletier was found guilty of theft, breaking and entering, mischief and breaching his probation order, and in 2020 he was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer and breaking and entering.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

stabbing

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash
Next story
More than 100 walk in Port Alberni to remember murdered, missing Indigenous women

Just Posted

Trevor Little leads students from Haahuupayak Elementary School in a song at Millstone Park in Port Alberni for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls National Day of Action on May 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
More than 100 walk in Port Alberni to remember murdered, missing Indigenous women

North Island College’s CARE² Plan’s goals include the development of academic processes and curriculum that better support student mental health, the creation of more programs focused on de-stigmatizing mental illness and furthering the development of inclusive and effective supports such as counselling and emergency funding for students. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
New North Island College plan supports student mental health and well-being

Gerrie Pavan has prepared dozens of plants<ins>—such as the red valarian, angelica and raspberry cane she’s holding—</ins> for the Mt. Klitza Garden Club’s annual plant sale, coming up Saturday, May 7 at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Mt. Klitsa Garden Club annual plant sale returns to Rollin Art Centre

The Community Arts Council held its annual book sale at the former Gill Elementary School grounds on Beaver Creek Road in 2021. This year, the book sale will return to the Athletic Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Book sale fundraiser returns this weekend