The We-Wai-Kai campsite, bordering Rebecca Spit Provincial Park on Quadra Island. (John McKinley file)

‘Community requests people avoid non-essential travel to Quadra Island’ — Director Jim Abram

Quadra Island is asking people to avoid all non-essential travel to the island.

Electoral Area C director Jim Abram sent out a release requesting that people refrain from making non-essential visits to the island until further notice, citing the worsening situation and multiple variants that have come up in recent weeks.

“Quadra Island is a small community with limited resources and its share of vulnerable residents” said Abram. “Like other small destinations we are at special risk of exposure from people who may unknowingly travel with the infection. We all know now that isolation and limiting travel are key strategies in fighting this pandemic while we continue to wait for the Provincial vaccination program to reach completion. Our community is asking anyone thinking of visiting Quadra, for discretionary reasons, to reconsider and make plans to come at a safer time when we look forward to welcoming our visitors back.”

“Some of the largest provincial tourism organizations and many other small communities have issued similar requests and this should be a clear signal that it is time to put the brakes on tourism during this public health emergency,” the release continues. “We have gone from bad to worse over the past year and it is time to do more to stop this deadly pandemic.”

The community is encouraging people to stay home, stay safe and follow the guidelines issued by the Public Health Officer this week. A list of restrictions is available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/travel/current#restrictions.

“We offer our gratitude to our extended family of seasonal visitors in understanding our concerns and acknowledging that we want to be here safe and sound when it’s the right time to return and enjoy Quadra Island with us” concluded Abram.

