Communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces Major Mary Lee is running for the Conservative Party candidate in Courtenay-Alberni. Photo supplied

Communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces Major Mary Lee is running for the Conservative Party candidate in Courtenay-Alberni. Photo supplied

Conservatives announce Courtenay-Alberni candidate

Mary Lee is retired major and works in communications for Comox Valley school district

A communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces major is running for the Conservatives in Courtenay-Alberni.

The party announced on July 26 that Mary Lee will be their candidate in the riding for the next federal election.

“Erin O’Toole is someone I know to be passionate about securing our future, and getting Canada’s economy back on track, and I’m proud to be on his Conservative team,” Lee said in a news release. “Like Erin, I have served our country, and I’m looking to serve it again, this time as a Member of Parliament to champion the issues that matter here in Courtenay-Alberni. Canada’s Recovery Plan will get as many people back to work, in Courtenay-Alberni and every part of Canada, in every sector, as quickly as possible.”

Lee is a 1991 graduate of Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., with a degree in business and commerce. According to her web bio, she was born in Ottawa and raised in a military family, and she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps by serving her country. She was an air traffic controller for several years before switching to service in the public affairs branch.

RELATED STORY: Federal Budget 2021: Liberals extend COVID-19 aid with election top of mind

She retired from the Canadian Armed Forces at the rank of major in 2007 and started a communications business. Currently, she works as manager of communications for School District 71. For more information on Lee, see maryleecpc.ca and on her Mary Lee CPC Facebook page.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021

Previous story
Bread of Life partners with Vancouver society to buy Beaufort Hotel

Just Posted

Communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces Major Mary Lee is running for the Conservative Party candidate in Courtenay-Alberni. Photo supplied
Conservatives announce Courtenay-Alberni candidate

John Edmondson from Bread of Life Society in Port Alberni stands across from the Beaufort Hotel building. The Bread of Life and Lookout Society are partnering to buy the building and turn it into a full-service facility for people who are hard to house. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bread of Life partners with Vancouver society to buy Beaufort Hotel

A float plane flipped over in the Tofino Harbour on Monday morning. The plane’s four passengers and pilot escaped the incident without serious injuries. (Submitted photo)
No serious injuries reported after floatplane flips over during takeoff in Tofino harbour

Tseshaht Lead Beach Keeper Hank Gus says he’s looking forward to sharing the Broken Group Islands origin story with visitors. Gus has been a Beach Keeper for nine years. (Tseshaht First Nation photo)
Tseshaht First Nation re-opens Broken Group Islands with refreshed Beach Keepers Program