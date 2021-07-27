Conservatives announce Courtenay-Alberni candidate

A communications professional and retired Canadian Armed Forces major is running for the Conservatives in Courtenay-Alberni.

The party announced on July 26 that Mary Lee will be their candidate in the riding for the next federal election.

“Erin O’Toole is someone I know to be passionate about securing our future, and getting Canada’s economy back on track, and I’m proud to be on his Conservative team,” Lee said in a news release. “Like Erin, I have served our country, and I’m looking to serve it again, this time as a Member of Parliament to champion the issues that matter here in Courtenay-Alberni. Canada’s Recovery Plan will get as many people back to work, in Courtenay-Alberni and every part of Canada, in every sector, as quickly as possible.”

Lee is a 1991 graduate of Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., with a degree in business and commerce. According to her web bio, she was born in Ottawa and raised in a military family, and she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps by serving her country. She was an air traffic controller for several years before switching to service in the public affairs branch.

She retired from the Canadian Armed Forces at the rank of major in 2007 and started a communications business. Currently, she works as manager of communications for School District 71. For more information on Lee, see maryleecpc.ca and on her Mary Lee CPC Facebook page.



Election 2021