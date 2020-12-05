COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Contact tracing begins for Campbell River high school community after positive COVID-19 result

Exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

Island Health has issued a notification of a COVID-19 positive result associated with Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River.

A letter from Island Health and shared by School District 72 on its Facebook page was directed at parents, guardians, students and staff of Carihi saying that “a member of your school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolating and are being followed by Island Health.”

The date of potential exposure in the school community occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms, the letter says. If you received the Island Health letter, it doesn’t mean you have been exposed to COVID-19, the letter adds.

Phone calls will be made to staff and students that Island Health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

If you do not receive a phone call, continue to attend School and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per school policies, the letter says.

The SD72 Facebook post said that anybody identified through public health’s contact tracing will have been contacted by the end of Saturday, Dec. 5.

Citing privacy reasons, the school district and Island Health said they won’t give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure.

This is the second exposure associated with Carihi this school year. On Sept. 28 an exposure occurred at Carihi Secondary School and was confirmed by Island Health on Oct. 8.

RELATED: COVID-19 case confirmed at Carihi Secondary School

RELATED: Teachers and school employees’ sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19 ignored: school trustees

https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/news/covid-19-case-confirmed-at-carihi-secondary-school/

Campbell RiverCampbell River School District 72Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More city-level COVID-19 data would jeopardize public health, B.C. provincial health agency says

Just Posted

Marilyn Beuckert, a member of Port Alberni’s Community Action Team, hammers the final stake holding red ribbons that represent the 46 people from mid- Vancouver Island who have died of drug overdoses in 2020. The display went up Dec. 4, 2020 in front of the Salvation Army building at Argyle Street and Fourth Avenue. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Red ribbons mark drug overdose deaths in poignant Port Alberni display

Each ribbon signifies a person who died in mid Vancouver Island: CAT team

The Alberni Valley Non-Contact Hockey League has suspended play under provincial health orders despite having a strict COVID-19 safety plan. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY TREVOR ZADO)
Adult sports shutdown ‘tough pill to swallow’ says Alberni hockey league president

Hockey, curling suspend play under new provincial COVID-19 orders

Renovations are complete at the Bread of Life and following a final health inspection, the warming centre at the Third Avenue facility will be open a few days a week. (PHOTO COURTESY BREAD OF LIFE SOCIETY)
Port Alberni’s warming centre close to opening

Organizers aim for Dec. 4 pending final health inspection

”Once upon a time…” (METRO CREATIVE)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Who is the creature in the shiny red mask?

Annual Alberni Valley News story contest kicks off for 2020

FILLING THE KETTLES Hayden Henschel, 3, has fun slipping coins into a Salvation Army kettle on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in front of Walmart. Henschel was shopping with her family when they stopped to make a donation to the kettle campaign. To donate online, visit the website www.fillthekettle.com. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Salvation Army’s kettle campaign seeks donations

Contact-less donations are available online

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Contact tracing begins for Campbell River high school community after positive COVID-19 result

Exposure occurred between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Most Read