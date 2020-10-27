Federal Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger addresses a news conference discussing his latest report, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger addresses a news conference discussing his latest report, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Corrections watchdog urges moratorium on doctor-assisted deaths in Canadian prisons

Federal correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says there are three known cases of doctor-assisted death in federal prisons

Canada’s prison ombudsman says Ottawa must put a moratorium on allowing medical assistance in dying inside federal correctional institutions, no matter the circumstances.

Federal correctional investigator Ivan Zinger says there are three known cases of doctor-assisted death in federal prisons and each raises questions around consent, choice and dignity.

In his 2019-20 annual report released today, Zinger says his office found a series of errors and delays and the misapplication of law and policy in the two cases it reviewed.

He says the government should set up an expert committee to consider the ethical and practical concerns in providing medically assisted death in prisons and suggest policy and law changes.

The report also looked at sexual violence in federal prisons and concluded that it as a pervasive but under-reported problem.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the investigator’s report raises important issues and recommendations regarding education, training and safety in federal correctional institutions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

prison

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors
Next story
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

Just Posted

Andrea Monticue and Herb Bruce will be the featured readers at Alberni Valley Words on Fire on Oct. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Words on Fire goes international

Spoken word event will take place on Fridays instead of Wednesdays starting next month

Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen delivers a check to Clippers defender Gianni Fairbrother during a game on Oct. 24. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs get back in the win column in preseason play

Bulldogs snap a five-game winless skid with a 3-2 win over the Nanaimo Clippers

Nanaimo RCMP patch
Domestic violence on the rise in Port Alberni

COVID-19 still affecting domestic violence stats, says Alberni RCMP’s top cop

Emergency crews respond to an apartment fire on Tuesday, Oct. 20. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
Port Alberni RCMP investigate possible arson

Fire was contained but three people displaced in aftermath

Graham Hughes, front, who ran as an independent candidate in the B.C. provincial election, sits with half a dozen supporters in front of Our Home on Eighth shelter, where Hughes is protesting the way homelessness has been dealt with in Port Alberni, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Protesters occupy Port Alberni’s shelter

Former election candidate leads sit-in outside to protest homelessness

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said financial penalties for council members found to be engaging in bad behaviour is a good deterrent. (File photo)
North Cowichan council members face financial ding for bad behaviour

Penalties part of new code of conduct

A picture of John taken at Children’s Hospital Vancouver last week. Photo courtesy, Alicia Sewid.
RCMP investigating after young boy run over by SUV in Campbell River parking lot

The seven-year-old has multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A video message from Mrime Minister Justin Trudeau was streamed to attendees at the State of the Island Economic Summit on Tuesday morning. (Vancouver Island Economic Alliance image)
Prime minister greets Vancouver Island economic summit attendees

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance conference being held virtually this week

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Most Read