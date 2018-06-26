Cost of substance use in Canada tops $38 billion, with booze and tobacco on top

The study concludes that despite record opioid overdose deaths across Canada, more than two-thirds of substance use costs are associated with alcohol and tobacco.

The economic cost of substance use in Canada in 2014 was $38.4 billion, or about $1,100 for every Canadian, says a report released Tuesday.

The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction partnered with the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research to examine the data and estimate the harms of substance use based on health, justice, lost productivity and other costs.

The study concludes that despite record opioid overdose deaths across Canada, more than two-thirds of substance use costs are associated with alcohol and tobacco.

It finds the four substances associated with the largest costs are alcohol at $14.6 billion, tobacco at $12 billion, opioids at $3.5 billion and marijuana at $2.8 billion.

Related: How can we change the public discussion on drug addiction?

Related: Doctor sees healing power in psychedelic plant as Peru investigates death of B.C. man

The report says the ability to track costs and harms caused by each substance will be a valuable asset to federal, provincial and territorial efforts to reduce the damage caused by these substances.

In concludes the costs associated with alcohol use jumped from $369 per person in 2007 to $412 per person in 2014.

Tim Stockwell, with the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria, says many people would consider opioids to be the cause of the most economic and personal harm.

“I think most people would be surprised to know that alcohol and tobacco are killing ten times more people than the other illicit drugs combined.”

Matthew Young, a senior research and policy analyst at the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction in Ottawa, says the report comes at a time when Canada is in the midst of a deadly opioid overdose crisis and is about to legalize the recreational use and sale of marijuana in October.

“Even though those are really important, we shouldn’t lose sight of some of the substances we take for granted that are intertwined with our regular lives because they do still exact a toll,” he says.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberni airport one step closer to published GPS approach
Next story
Media fight access restrictions on child detention centres

Just Posted

Alberni Golf hosts West Coast Amateur

Men’s tournament took place June 16-17

Art project will brighten Uptown area in Port Alberni

Proposal relies on sponsorships, not tax dollars

Alberni airport one step closer to published GPS approach

Airport superintendent says designs are now in Nav Canada’s hands

Port Alberni fire chief hired as manager of protective services

Kelly Gilday will take on his new role with the ACRD in July

Alberni athlete heads to world lacrosse championship

Brett Bilodeau earns spot on one of two Canadian teams

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?

Don’t worry, be happy about pot legalization

Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

Most Read