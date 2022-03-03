A cougar was tranquilized and safely relocated after being spotted near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital the morning of March 3. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

A cougar was tranquilized and safely relocated after being spotted near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital the morning of March 3. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

Cougar tranquilized after being spotted outside central Vancouver Island hospital

B.C. Conservation Officer Service suspect male cougar searching for deer in Nanaimo

A cougar prowling outside a hospital on central Vancouver Island this morning was tranquilized and safely relocated.

In a social media post, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the male cougar was spotted Thursday, March 3, near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, and with the assistance of dogs, officers were able to locate the cougar at a parking lot of a nearby daycare facility around 9 a.m.

The cougar was tranquilized and assessed with the assistance of wildlife biologists with the B.C. Ministry of Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, stated the media post. As there was no previous history of conflict or aggressive behaviour, officials decided to relocate the cougar and subsequently released it in a wilderness area outside Nanaimo city limits.

Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, as well as people calling the Report All Poachers and Polluters line, assisted B.C. Conservation.

Officials suspect the cougar may have been searching for deer.

For more information on what to do in the event of a cougar sighting, go to https://tinyurl.com/muv3c7zs.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservationwildlife enforcement

Previous story
Scam emails, donation fraud surge in Canada as Ukraine crisis continues
Next story
Canada, six other states pull back from Arctic Council in protest over Ukraine

Just Posted

Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sam Schofield kneels to block a shot by Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau during the teams’ game at the Cowichan Arena on Jan. 1. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
TSN to film in Port Alberni on March 5

WiL returns to Char’s Landing on Friday, March 4. (PHOTO COURTESY TOM PAILLE)
Vancouver Island indie rocker set to debut new tracks at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

A piece of artwork by Ilya Treleaven titled “The Admiral.” (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Meet the artist at Rollin Art Centre

Evan McLeod of Port Alberni finished second at the provincial championships. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni wrestlers finish strong at 2022 provincials