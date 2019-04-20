Neighbours in the Taylor Arm area spotted a cougar peering in their windows in early April. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Cougars spotted in Sproat Lake neighbourhoods

ACRD director warns residents to keep children, pets close

Sproat Lake regional director Penny Cote is warning people that a cougar or cougars have been sighted in the Taylor Arm area of the lake.

The cougar was first seen on March 30 and again a couple of days later, in the Taylor Arm Drive and Blower Road area.

“I have heard of neighbours missing cats when the cougar was in the area and it was so brave, looking in windows in the day—not afraid,” Cote said.

Cote said conservation officers searched for the cougar and set up a live trap, but thought it had decided to move on.

However, someone sent Cote a message that a cougar had been spotted on McCoy Lake Road Thursday afternoon.

While the immediate danger seems to have passed, Cote said people should still be alert, and keep their small children and pets close by.

“Information of new sightings is very important,” she said. “The cougar may have moved away on its own or the (conservation officers’) dogs may have discouraged it to stay in the area.

“If the cougar returns conservation officers want to know ASAP,” Cote said.

Anyone who sees a cougar in the area should call conservation officers at 1-250-217-3299 and report the sighting.

